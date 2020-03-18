New WhatsApp icons and sharing features for iPhone

WhatsApp is working on new features for the iOS version of its app, according to WABetaInfo.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp Messenger for iOS brings a number of changes, including redesigned icons and Share Sheet integration.

WhatsApp has also implemented a fix for a bug which prevented the Dark Theme from being enabled for some iPhone SE and iPhone 8 users.

All of the features and improvements added in this beta version of the app will be available in the next App Store update for WhatsApp.

Share Sheet integration

The latest beta version of WhatsApp includes support for iOS 13’s new Share Sheet, which is used across the operating system as a mechanism for easily sharing files and media.

This means that iPhone users will be able to easily share media to their WhatsApp contacts from within other applications.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp application submits contacts to the Share Sheet periodically, allowing the function to be updated regularly.

New icons and other improvements

WhatsApp has also redesigned some icons for the iOS version of its application, making images larger and more recognisable.

Icons which have been changed include “Media, Links, and Docs”, “Save to Camera Roll”, and “Encryption” under Contact Info, as well as “WhatsApp Web”, “Chats”, “Notifications”, “Data and Storage Usage”, “Help”, and “Tell a Friend” under the Settings menu.

Other changes added in the latest version of the iOS beta app include improvements to Call History, the WhatsApp widget, and Screen Lock.

WhatsApp has also fixed some dark colours which were not implemented properly in the previous update.

Images of WhatsApp’s overhauled icons are shown below, courtesy of WABetaInfo.

