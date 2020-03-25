Microsoft suspends non-essential updates

Microsoft has announced that it will temporarily stop releasing optional updates for Windows 10.

“Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2),” Microsoft said.

“We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers,” Microsoft stated.

The company said it was prioritising security updates at this time.

“There is no change to the monthly security updates (B release – Update Tuesday); these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive.”

Microsoft’s update schedule

Microsoft normally releases updates and patches to Windows clients and servers each week.

In the first week of the month, “A” updates are rolled out, which are typically intended for Office programmes.

“B” updates are released during the second week of the month and contain critical security fixes which are needed to protect the OS from malware and malicious attacks.

“C” and “D” updates are normally released in the third or fourth week of each month. Microsoft did not indicate when it would resume rolling out these optional updates.

Office 365 features throttled

Microsoft has also made changes to features in its Office 365 productivity suite to keep up with a surge in demand as more people work from home.

On Tuesday, the company announced it would be making the following changes to Office 365/Microsoft 365 programs:

OneNote:

OneNote in Teams will be read-only for commercial tenants, excluding EDU.

Download size and sync frequency of file attachments have been changed.

SharePoint:

Rescheduling specific backend operations to regional evening and weekend business hours. Impacted capabilities include migration, DLP and delays in file management after uploading a new file, video or image.

Reduced video resolution for playback of videos.

Stream:

People timeline has been disabled for newly uploaded videos. Pre-existing videos will not be impacted.

The service had seen a massive increase in demand last week as more users work from home. Usage of Microsoft’s cloud-based Teams service increased from 32 million to 44 million daily active users in the course of a week.

