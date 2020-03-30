Microsoft launches News Bar for Windows 10

Microsoft has launched a News Bar app, which is a taskbar that shows the latest news and can be pinned to your desktop.

The application is currently in beta and is listed on the Microsoft Store.

The News Bar works just like the normal Windows taskbar and includes updates on the latest news based on your interests and your region, and it can also be configured to monitor stock prices.

“The News Bar brings you the latest news from the Microsoft News network of over 4,500 of the world’s most respected journalism brands,” Microsoft states in its description for the app.

“In addition, you can configure it to provide you with up-to-date information throughout the day on your favourite stocks.”

“If you want to focus, don’t worry, you can minimize the News Bar at any time and then bring it back when you’re ready for it again,” Microsoft said.

The app is currently in beta on the Microsoft Store and is limited to certain regions until its official launch.

Windows 10 users in the United States are able to download and try out News Bar, although the beta version of the app is not yet available in South Africa.

Updated design

The beta launch of News Bar follows Microsoft teasing a reworked interface for its Windows 10 operating system.

Microsoft outlined a number of upcoming changes to the operating system’s interface, including a reduced emphasis on Live Tiles in the Start Menu.

Under the new interface design, Live Tiles will be converted into standard icons with backgrounds that adapt to the chosen colour theme or the user’s wallpaper.

In addition to the Live Tile revamp, several new accessibility settings are displayed, including the ability to scale size and select from a wide range of colours for the mouse pointer.

Additionally, the overhauled design will allow users to snap program windows to the border of the screen for improved multitasking.

