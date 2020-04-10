Awesome deals to buy during the lockdown

South Africa’s national coronavirus lockdown has been extended.

There has been a big increase in streaming, gaming, and social media Internet traffic during the lockdown, and fibre networks have upgraded customers’ line speeds at no charge to help them work from home and access entertainment.

With the mandate to stay at home, and upgraded Internet connections, there has never been a better time to buy a new bundle of video games or sign up for a streaming service.

Whether you are looking to try out a new streaming platform or purchase a batch of new games at a discount, we have you covered.

Check out the best deals for this week below.

Stardock Strategy Bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1.00 (R18)

Steam DC Franchise sale – Games from R55

Software Development Bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1.00 (R18)

James Bond Comics Bundle from Humble Bundle – From $1.00 (R18)

Batman: Arkham Collection from Steam – R71

Premier Fighter Bundle from Steam – R241

PlayStation Store Easter Sale – Games under R330

Huawei P Smart 2019 from Huawei Store – R2,999

Huawei Band 3 from Huawei Store – R999

Huawei Watch GT2 from Huawei Store – R5,499

Huawei P20 from Huawei Store – R6,999

Xbox Game Pass PC – R15.90 for one month

Netflix Premium – R169 per month

Showmax Mobile – R49 per month

