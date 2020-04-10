Awesome deals to buy during the lockdown

South Africa’s national coronavirus lockdown has been extended.
There has been a big increase in streaming, gaming, and social media Internet traffic during the lockdown, and fibre networks have upgraded customers’ line speeds at no charge to help them work from home and access entertainment.
With the mandate to stay at home, and upgraded Internet connections, there has never been a better time to buy a new bundle of video games or sign up for a streaming service.
Whether you are looking to try out a new streaming platform or purchase a batch of new games at a discount, we have you covered.
Check out the best deals for this week below.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.