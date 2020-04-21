Big problems with the latest Windows 10 update

Windows 10 users are reporting a variety of issues following the most recent Windows 10 cumulative update, reports WindowsLatest.

Some of these complaints refer to the installation process, which is failing for numerous users.

These users are receiving a variety of common error messages which are preventing them from installing an important security patch that fixes 113 security flaws.

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge any problems relating to the installation process.

Post-installation problems

Issues relating to this update are not limited to installation problems, however.

Users have also reported a variety of post-installation issues which are negatively affecting their user experience.

Some users are reporting that their Bluetooth adapters are no longer being recognised despite being recognised before the update.

“I updated (KB4549951) my Window 10 on 15.04.20. After updating, Bluetooth stops working. Now Bluetooth is not showing in Device Manager. I tried to uninstall Updates but still, it is not showing,” explained one user on Microsoft’s forum.

Other users have suffered complete system crashes with a variety of reasons provided by the system for these issues.

“I was hit with the infamous blue screen ( YOUR DEVICE RAN INTO A PROBLEM AND NEEDS TO…..) with each time a different stop code,” said one user.

“I noticed that after installing the KB4549951 update, I get BSODs with the error “KERNEL MODE HEAP CORRUPTION” whenever I try to do something seemingly CPU-heavy (watching livestreams/conferences, even trying to look at the Event Viewer),” said another.

How to fix these issues

Microsoft has yet to officially acknowledge any of these issues, meaning it has not rolled out any fixes.

This means that the best way to solve any issues you may be facing with the latest update is to revert to a previous version of Windows 10.

However, this also means that you will not have access to any of the latest security fixes.