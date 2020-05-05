Microsoft unveils new plan for Windows 10X

Microsoft has announced a change of strategy for the deployment of its upcoming Windows 10X operating system.

The operating system was initially designed for devices with unconventional form factors, including foldable and dual-screen laptops.

Microsoft has now stated that Windows 10X will first come to single-screen devices, although it may still launch for dual-screen devices in future.

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices,” said Microsoft Windows and Devices chief product officer Panos Panay.

“As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now.”

“With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways,” Panay said.

He added that Microsoft will continue to look for the right moment to launch dual-screen Windows 10 X devices.

Windows 10X features

As it was designed for unconventional interfaces, Windows 10X supports more advanced touch controls than the standard version of Windows 10.

For example, long-pressing on a file will bring up a basic context menu with options to delete, cut, copy, share, rename, and view properties. Additionally, users can move files around by dragging and dropping them.

It will also include two versions of File Explorer – one for traditional Win32 applications and one for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

It also supports dark mode, and will automatically switch to this theme if it is selected in the Windows 10X settings.

Windows 10-X was initially expected to ship with compatible devices in May 2020, but following this change in strategy, the launch date for the new operating system is now unclear.

Panos added that the Windows 10 May 2020 Update would begin shipping to every Windows 10 PC this month, and would bring changes including improved Bluetooth pairing and a better tablet interface.