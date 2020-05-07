New details on linked devices feature for WhatsApp

The latest Android beta update for WhatsApp includes new details on the application’s upcoming feature to connect different devices to the same account.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp’s multi-device feature is still under development.

The functionality will reportedly recommend customers to use a Wi-Fi connection when logging onto a new device.

“We don’t know yet why WhatsApp recommends using a Wi-Fi connection, but it’s likely that it will copy your chat history on the new device,” WABetaInfo said.

Additionally, the latest beta update for the app includes a “Linked Devices” screen which includes the option to link a new device to your WhatsApp account.

WABetaInfo noted that while this screen currently only refers to sending or receiving messages from browsers, computers, or the Facebook portal, it is expected that the option to connect another phone to your WhatsApp account will be added in future.

The Linked Devices screen is not available yet as is still under development, and there is currently no release date for WhatsApp’s multi-device support.

WhatsApp calling update

In response to increased demand for communication due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WhatsApp recently updated its video calling functionality to support more simultaneous users.

The number of people who can participate in a WhatsApp video or voice call was increased from four to eight people at a time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that many of us are isolated from friends and family. As a result, we see that people all over the world are turning to voice and video calling on WhatsApp more than ever before,” said WhatsApp.

“Group calling has been particularly useful and our users have asked to connect with more people at once.”

WhatsApp said that over the last month, people on average are spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls – well above a typical day before the pandemic.