Facebook bug crashed major iPhone apps including TikTok and Spotify

An issue involving Facebook’s iOS software developer kit (SDK) resulted in various other apps on users’ devices crashing, according to reports on GitHub.

Developers on GitHub reported that their apps were crashing, and determined that it was due to the Facebook SDK – which is commonly used in apps to allow users to authenticate themselves via Facebook.

“Many apps (Spotify, Viber, etc) are crashing right now… Seems to be a Facebook SDK related issue,” said one user.

“I’m also seeing a large spike in crashes in the past two hours with the same stack trace. FBSDKCoreKit 6.0.0, Xcode 11.3.1,” said another.

According to one Twitter user, popular apps that were broken by this issue include:

Spotify

TikTok

Pinterest

Doordash

Tinder

Google

Soundcloud

Facebook fixed the issue over three hours later, meaning these apps should be working again.

What happened

“Earlier today, a new release of Facebook included a change that triggered crashes for some users in some apps using the Facebook iOS SDK,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge.

“We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to affected developers, Facebook’s SDK for iOS would make a call to Facebook’s servers whenever an app that uses its SDK was launched.

The SDK expects a reply from Facebook’s servers that is in a particular format, but Facebook’s server was not providing this.

According to a source that spoke to The Verge, this was happening because Facebook had disabled a server configuration update that triggered its SDK.

Because of this issue, the SDK would crash upon the launch of an app that used it, which meant that the app would also crash.

Users did not need to be using Facebook to log into the apps in order for their apps to crash; even those who use other means of authentication were affected by the downtime.

