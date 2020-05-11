Facebook video call shortcuts coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will bring Messenger Rooms shortcuts to the desktop and web versions of its messaging app, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

Messenger Rooms is Facebook Messenger’s video calling service, which allows users to host a private video call and share an invitation link with others.

Facebook has already begun to implement Messenger Rooms shortcuts in the Android version of WhatsApp, the report stated, and this functionality is now being added to the desktop and online versions of the messaging app.

The shortcuts will be accessible from the actions list within the web and desktop client, as well as within the platform’s main menu.

Once the user selects the Messenger Rooms shortcut within WhatsApp web or desktop, they will be redirected to Facebook Messenger to create a private room for video calls.

WABetaInfo said that this feature is currently under development and there is no official release date for the new functionality on Android, iOS, Android, web, or desktop.

Linked devices

A recent beta update for the WhatsApp Android application included new details on the platform’s upcoming support for simultaneous logins on multiple devices.

The functionality will reportedly recommend that customers use a Wi-Fi connection when logging onto a new device with the same account.

This update also included a new “Linked Devices” menu which will allow users to link new devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to their WhatsApp account.

While this interface currently only refers to sending or receiving messages from browsers, computers, or the Facebook portal, it is expected that the option to connect another phone to your WhatsApp account will be added in future.

The functionality to add new devices is also still under development, and no release date for WhatsApp’s multi-device support has been revealed yet.

