iOS 13.5 launched – All the details

Apple has launched the latest version of its operating systems for iPhones and iPads – iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5.

The new version of iOS is now available to download on supported devices, and it includes a number of new features as well as various bug fixes and improvements.

One of the biggest changes in the new update is the ability to quickly unlock your smartphone when you are wearing a face mask.

The latest version of iOS detects when you are wearing a face mask and will automatically display the password field when users swipe up on their lock screen, allowing them to easily unlock their smartphone.

This means that iPhone users will no longer need to pull down their face mask to unlock their smartphone using FaceID, which defeats the point of wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus.

“This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements,” the changelog states.

“The update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.”

iOS 13.5 adds the option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so that video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks.

The update also addresses issues where streaming video from certain websites does not play correctly and share sheet suggestions do not load properly.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of the Exposure Notification API, which supports contract tracing applications from public health authorities.

This means that your iPhone now has the ability to warn you when you have been exposed to COVID-19, although the implementation of these alerts is dependent on the implementation of public health contract tracing application.

Changelog

The full changelog for iOS 13.5 is shown below.

Face ID and Passcode

Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask.

Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask

Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes and other apps that support signing in with Face ID.

Exposure Notification

Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities.

FaceTime

Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks.

Bug fixes

Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites.

Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, visit the Apple support website.

Now read: New SD card standard boasts insane transfer speeds