Windows 10 May update now available – Here are the new features

Microsoft has started rolling out its May 2020 Update – also called the 20H1 update – for Windows 10 PCs.

The final build of this update – which takes the OS to Windows 10 version 2004 – has been available for users in the Windows Insider Program’s Release Preview ring since 30 April 2020.

A notable new feature in this update is the second version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2), which allows for easy access of files stored in Linux distros directly from the Windows Explorer.

Microsoft’s virtual assistant – Cortana – has also been revamped with a new interface for typing and speaking requests in natural language.

Additionally, users can now use their voice to let Cortana create calendar events, as well as send and view emails to and from specific persons.

New features

Microsoft listed a host of other new features available in Windows version 2004.

These include the following:

Customise virtual desktops names instead of using default names such as “Desktop 1” and “Desktop 2”.

instead of using default names such as “Desktop 1” and “Desktop 2”. New Notepad features show an asterisk in the title bar when you have unsaved changes, lets you to wrap-around find/replace and perform quick text zooming.

show an asterisk in the title bar when you have unsaved changes, lets you to wrap-around find/replace and perform quick text zooming. Memory improvements in the Microsoft Edge browser with early testing showing reductions of 27% in usage.

with early testing showing reductions of 27% in usage. New DirectX 12 Ultimate features which Microsoft said deliver smoother graphics with increased detail without a cost to framerate.

which Microsoft said deliver smoother graphics with increased detail without a cost to framerate. Your Phone app features including calls feature availability on ARM-supported PCs and the ability to place, receive, or text replies to your incoming phone calls directly on your PC without having your Android phone next to it.

including calls feature availability on ARM-supported PCs and the ability to place, receive, or text replies to your incoming phone calls directly on your PC without having your Android phone next to it. New Calculator app setting allows users to keep it on top of other windows.

allows users to keep it on top of other windows. Text cursor indicator which allows for the adjustment of the size and colour of the cursor.

which allows for the adjustment of the size and colour of the cursor. New languages available for speech dictation – including French, German, Italian and Spanish.

– including French, German, Italian and Spanish. Cloud download option for resetting your PC.

How to download

Microsoft said the update would be gradually made available to users based on their Windows 10 versions.

“To ensure you continue to have a reliable, productive experience with your Windows 10 devices, we are taking a measured and phased approach to how we offer the May Update, initially limiting availability to those devices running Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909 who seek the update via Windows Update,” the company stated.

If you are using one of these versions and want to install the new update, open your Windows Update settings by navigating to Settings, clicking on Update & Security and selecting Windows Update.

From here, click “Check for updates” and once the update appears, hit “Download and install”.