The most popular programming languages in the world

According to the Tiobe Index for June 2020, C has regained its position as the most popular programming language in the world.

It edges out Java, which despite losing its top spot, has also seen increased popularity in June 2020.

The other notable change in the index is the placement of the Rust programming language into the top 20 for the first time.

Tiobe CEO Paul Jansen explained that Rust has been awarded the “most-loved programming language” by Stackoverflow users for the last five years.

“The main reason for this is that Rust is a system programming language that is done right,” said Jansen.

“All the verbose programming and sharp edges of other languages are solved by Rust while being statically strongly typed.”

PYPL rankings

Meanwhile, Python continues to dominate the PYPL popularity rankings, holding nearly a third of the total language share as of June 2020.

In contrast, Python’s nearest competitors in the PYPL rankings – Java and Javascript – both declined in popularity this month.

Python was one of only two languages in PYPL’s top 10 to show popularity growth this month – the other being 10th-placed TypeScript, which replaced Matlab in the PYPL top 10.

June 2020 rankings

The top 10 programming languages for June 2020, according to the Tiobe Index and PYPL rankings, are detailed below.

June 2020 Tiobe Index Change YoY PYPL Ranking Change YoY C +3.89% Python +4.3% Java +1.10% Java -2.4% Python -0.16% JavaScript -0.2% C++ -1.43% C# -0.4% C# +0.24% PHP -0.9% Visual Basic +0.07% C/C++ -0.2% JavaScript -0.44% R -0.1% PHP -0.3% Objective-C -0.3% R +1.27% Swift -0.1% SQL -0.5% TypeScript +0.2%

Calculating the rankings