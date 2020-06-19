Big WhatsApp problems in South Africa

WhatsApp users around the world are reporting issues with the app’s Status and Last Seen features.

Downdetector’s international and South Africa pages showed a substantial increase in reports of issues experienced from around 17:00 on Friday afternoon.

The international outage map indicated report hotspots in Europe, India, Brazil and other parts of South America.

The issue appeared to be affecting both Android and iOS users.

Multiple people complained they were unable to see whether a contact was online or last seen on the app.

One user warned others not to reinstall the app, as she was unable to re-verify her number, due to the service being “temporarily unavailable”.

In addition, some users said their Last Seen setting had been changed to “Nobody” and they were unable to amend this.

MyBroadband’s own attempt to change the privacy settings on a phone running WhatsApp presented the following pop-up message:

“Failed to update privacy settings, please try again later.”

WhatsApp had not confirmed any issues via its social media channels by the time of publication.

The image below shows the increase in reports on Downdetector in South Africa on Friday 19 June 2020.

