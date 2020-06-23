Apple unveils macOS Big Sur – Big redesign with a better browser

Apple has unveiled macOS Big Sur, which is the latest version of its desktop operating system.

Big Sur introduces a redesign of the operating the system that Apple says is both “entirely new” and “instantly familiar”.

“Everything from the curvature of window corners to the palette of colours and materials has been refined, and new features provide even more information and power,” Apple said.

“The entire experience feels more focused, fresh, and familiar, reducing visual complexity and bringing users’ content front and centre.”

Included in the redesign is a new feature called Control Centre, which provides quick access to various controls directly from the desktop.

The Notification Centre has also been updated to include more interactive notifications and redesigned widgets.

Apple also touted a new design for its core apps which means that managing and interacting with multiple windows and apps is much easier.

Biggest Safari update ever

Apple has also given Safari the biggest update since it was launched in 2003 and the browser is now faster and more efficient at managing battery life.

“Safari’s fast JavaScript engine helps it outperform other browsers on Mac and PC, and Safari loads frequently visited sites an average of 50% faster than Chrome,” said Apple.

Tabs have also been completely redesigned with the goal of making navigation faster, and users will now be able to get a preview of a page simply by hovering over its tab.

Apple also touted its new Privacy Report, which provides users with more evidence of how Safari is protecting their browsing activity across the web.

“Users can choose when and which websites a Safari extension can work with, and tools like data breach password monitoring never reveal your password information — not even to Apple,” the company said.

Easier message management

The Messages app has also been equipped with new tools that allow users to better manage their conversations.

This includes the ability to pin favourite conversations to the top of your messages list, while search has been redesigned to make finding what you’re looking for easier.

The company has also made group messaging more efficient – including inline replies and the ability to direct message, someone, in a group conversation by typing their name.

Messages also includes new emojis such as balloons and confetti, while users can create and customise their own ‘Memoji’ on their Mac.

Improved security

Apple said that macOS Big Sur provides users with more control over their data.

To help users know the privacy practices of apps before downloading them, Apple presents new privacy information in the Mac App store.

This feature, which the company said was inspired by “the convenience and readability of food nutrition labels,” provides users with information on privacy practices such as what the app will do with your contact information and location, and whether your data is shared with third parties for tracking.

MacOS Big Sur

