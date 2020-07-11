Mobile app downloads and usage surge to record levels – Here are the most popular choices

Mobile downloads, usage, and spend surged to never-before-seen levels in the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest data from app intelligence firm App Annie.

The group’s report showed a marked increase in time spent on both gaming and non-gaming mobile applications, driven largely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to track the impact of the coronavirus across key industries and markets, one central thread emerges: people are leaning on mobile, now more than ever, during this difficult time,” App Annie stated.

Monthly time spent on apps grew by over 40% year-on-year and peaked at a monthly all-time high of more than 200 billion hours in April.

India, Italy, Indonesia and the US have seen their usage grow by 35%, 30%, 25%, and 15%, respectively.

“This significant increase in usage was fuelled by social distancing and lockdown measures undertaken throughout the world to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” App Annie noted.

The graph below shows the average monthly hours spent on mobile apps worldwide for each quarter from Q2 2019.

New downloads

A total of nearly 35 billion new apps were downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Q2 2020.

Play Store app downloads increased 10% compared with Q2 2019, growing to 25 billion downloads.

India, Brazil, and Indonesia were the biggest drivers of growth from Q1 2020 for these apps.

Apple App Store downloads climbed to 10 billion, an increase of 20% year-on-year.

The US and China were the largest markets for iOS apps by downloads, while the US and Saudi Arabia were the main drivers of growth quarter-over-quarter.

“On Google Play, non-gaming apps accounted for 55% of all downloads, while on iOS the figure was slightly higher at 70%,” App Annie explained.

The graphs below provide an overview of the number of gaming and non-gaming apps downloaded on each store in Q2 2020.

Big spending

Q2 2020 was also the largest quarter yet for spending on apps.

Consumer spend on iOS increased 15% to $17 billion year-over-year, and 25% on Google Play to $10 billion.

“Non-gaming apps accounted for 35% of consumer spend on iOS and 15% on Google Play, largely due to in-app subscriptions,” App Annie noted.

Below is a breakdown of the gross consumer spend on iOS and Google Play apps.

Most popular apps

Despite a 10-place jump for popular video conferencing app Zoom, TikTok managed to hold on to its spot as the most downloaded app in Q2 2020.

Zoom claimed WhatsApp’s second place from Q1 2020, while Facebook remained the third most-downloaded app.

TikTok was also the app with the highest consumer spend in Q2 2020, surpassing Tinder and YouTube.

Facebook’s apps continued dominating monthly active user counts, with Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram taking the top four spots in this category.

Below are the top 10 apps in terms of downloads, consumer spend, and monthly active users for Q2 2020, according to App Annie’s latest data.