Vodacom to launch “super app” in partnership with Alipay

Vodacom Financial Services has announced that it will partner with Alipay to bring a “super app” to all South African consumers and businesses.

Vodacom said the tool will help South Africans to manage their lives and businesses through their smartphones by offering a variety of products and services in a single application.

“We already offer South African customers an ecosystem of innovative digital financial services products, but this technology partnership with Alipay will enable us to be on par with leading global digital counterparts quicker and more efficiently,” said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

“We see this as an excellent opportunity for us to reinvent the mobile fintech ecosystem for both consumers and merchants in South Africa and we look forward to achieving this by working with Alipay.”

Vodacom Financial and Digital Services CEO Mariam Cassim said the app will be underpinned by a digital payments ecosystem that is designed to assist both the banked and unbanked segments of the population.

“Not only will consumers have the ability to easily and affordably transact, they can also keep track of their monthly spend with each merchant they transact with every day,” said Cassim.

The technology will also allow users to access services such as streaming music, watching videos, playing games, and cab-hailing.

“The primary focus of every development on this Super-app is to deliver a seamless and value-adding experience to everyone who uses it, in a cost-efficient way,” said Cassim.

Alipay, which serves over 1.2 billion users worldwide and is owned by Ant Group, said it is excited to be partnering with Vodacom.

“Alipay seeks to work with like-minded partners around the world, to bring innovative and inclusive digital daily life services to consumers and small businesses globally,” said Ant Group Head of Global Payment Partnerships Guoming Cheng.

“Vodacom Financial Services’ aim is to better serve customers and merchants in South Africa through digital technology, and we look forward to working with them to achieve this.”