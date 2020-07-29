Opening and closing your laptop can crash Windows 10

Microsoft has confirmed the existence of a bug in Desktop Windows Manager where Windows crashes if users open and close their laptops repeatedly.

The bug, which affects laptops running all versions of Windows 10 and using a 4K resolution configuration, was disclosed in a recent Microsoft Support entry.

Microsoft provided two scenarios where the Desktop Windows Manager stops responding:

Scenario 1

You plug a High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) monitor into a laptop computer that is running Windows 10.

The monitor is configured to operate at 4K resolution.

You repeatedly play a 4K H264 video in Movies & TV on the computer.

on the computer. In Control Panel, you open the Advanced settings screen of the Power Options item, and then you set Lid close action as Do nothing .

screen of the item, and then you set as . While the 4K video is playing back, you repeatedly close and open the computer lid.

Scenario 2

You connect two 4K monitors to a Thunderbolt 3 docking station.

You connect a laptop that has a 4K solution monitor to the docking station, and then you configure a triple 4K display configuration in either “clone” or “extend” mode.

You repeatedly undock and redock the laptop.

Microsoft clarified that the issue is not related to hardware, but is instead due to an issue in the Microsoft DirectX Video Memory Management (Dxgmms2.sys) component.

The company said it is working on a fix for this issue, but did not disclose when this fix may arrive.

Outlook bug

Microsoft also recently detailed a bug in Microsoft Outlook for Windows which automatically deletes users’ emails.

In a blog post on the issue, the company explained that the bug causes users’ email clients to crash and delete three or more emails.

The issue affected users who were running Outlook Version 2006 Build 13.0001.20266 and higher, had configured their client with a POP account, and had enabled the “Download Headers Only” option.

IMAP and Exchange accounts appear not to be affected.

