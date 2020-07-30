Google launches free backup tool for iPhone

Google is launching a new app that provides its account users with free backup storage on their iOS smartphones.

In 2018, the company launched its Google One membership – which provides expanded cloud storage plans.

The following year it launched an automatic phone backup feature for Google One members who used Android devices.

This allows users to automatically store device data such as messages, contacts, apps, photos, and videos, keeping these files safe in the event that your device is stolen or malfunctions.

The company has now announced it is making certain Google One features free for both Android and iOS users in all regions where Google One is available – including South Africa.

New iOS app and free automatic backup

iPhone users will receive a new Google One iOS app that lets them store photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events with Google.

The app offers users the free 15GB of cloud storage currently included with all standard Google accounts.

Additionally, the automatic phone backup feature previously only available to Google One members will be free on all Android smartphones.

Google is also rolling out a new storage manager in the Google One app and on the web to make it easier to manage files stored across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

It said this will give users “an easy way to see how you’re using your storage and free up space”.

“You can keep the files you want, get rid of the ones you no longer need, and make room for more – all in one place,” Google said.

Google One pricing

For those who require more than the 15GB of free storage, a range of paid Google One memberships is available.

Plans start at R29 per month for 100GB storage and top out at R4,799 per month for 30TB. Certain storage options are also available at a reduced annual price.

The table below provides the South African pricing for Google One memberships.