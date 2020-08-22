How South Africa’s COVIDConnect contact tracing platform protects privacy

The National Department of Health (NDoH), in partnership with the Praekelt.org Foundation and BCX, recently launched the COVIDConnect contact tracing solution.

The service offers responses to COVID-19-related queries about symptoms, preventative measures, testing, and more.

Aside from the NDoH, a version of the original information service was also adopted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new contact tracing element on the South African platform allows a user to declare the details of persons which they may have come into contact with, in the event that the user has tested positive for COVID-19.

Users can provide the names and phone numbers of these individuals, which will generate an automated SMS to notify them of possible exposure.

Several concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the platform and how it protects the privacy of its users and the contacts that they can submit.

MyBroadband contacted the Praekelt Foundation regarding these concerns.

The company also provided us with feedback from Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, a specialist pathologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in the division of public health surveillance and the NICD representative and technical support on COVIDConnect.

Praekelt’s role

Praekelt explained exactly which parts of the COVIDConnect system it was responsible for.

“Praekelt.org are involved in the citizen self-screening/risk assessment part of COVIDConnect as well as the informational service on WhatsApp and USSD,” it stated.

“In addition, we now offer the ability for citizens who have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to do a risk assessment as a part of the additional functionality launched by the NDoH on Friday 17 July,” the Foundation said.

The part of the COVIDConnect system that provides test results or gathers contact information of close contacts is not operated by Praekelt, however, but is handled by the NDoH.

Causing paranoia

One issue with the solution is that COVIDConnect users can accidentally or maliciously provide incorrect details for their declared contacts, which could result in the wrong persons being notified of possible exposure.

Praekelt acknowledged that this was possible, but noted this was also the case for manual contact tracing.

“It is important to note that the manual contact tracing efforts could also be vulnerable to this as contacts provided on forms could likewise be declared incorrectly either intentionally or accidentally,” Praekelt stated.

McCarthy pointed out that users may also omit disclosing certain contacts on COVIDConnect, which is why the platform cannot function on its own.

“COVIDConnect is just one part of a contact tracing strategy, and should be implemented together with other systems that support contact tracing,” McCarthy stated.

Another concern was that users could receive their tests results on the platform while their phone was exposed to other people.

Praekelt said that this was not the case, however, and that users have control over when and where they view their test results.

“The message that a person who has tested for COVID-19 receives about their test result does not include the test result itself, only a notification that their test result is available,” the organisation explained.

“The person would need to respond with their date of birth to actively retrieve the result in order to be able to get an indication of the test result.”

This means that they would be able to check the results of their COVID-19 test in a private environment at their convenience.

Additionally, the name of the positively-tested person is not disclosed in the SMSs notifying the declared contacts of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Receiving results from a bot

Certain concerns have also been raised around the ethical sensitivity of having a digital system inform a person of a positive test result, or notifying contacts of possible exposure.

McCarthy said that disclosure of results by a trained medical professional was always the better option.

“However, realistically, and because of the pace and volume of the COVID pandemic, this is not always possible.”

“What is important is that people who are in need of clinical care know-how and where to obtain assistance,” she noted.

McCarthy said this allows persons who have severe COVID-19 illness to be admitted and to receive their results in person.

“Those who have milder illness and are not admitted now have the option to receive the results from COVIDConnect. This significantly reduces the turn-around time to receive the results,” she added.

“Further, COVIDConnect serves a dual function by providing results along with links to resources and the opportunity for the patient to self-monitor their clinical condition.”

“In addition, patients can also inform their contacts anonymously, Thus, COVIDConnect is an ethical and supportive response to support an overburdened health care system, whilst simultaneously empowering patients,” McCarthy reiterated.

Security of data

Regarding the protection of data users provide via the platform, Praekelt stated that all responses to questions asked through COVIDConnect are stored safely.

“From a technical perspective, key components of the security measures in place include encryption of data when transferred between systems in compliance with the OpenPGP standard, Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol and Public key infrastructure (PKI) to secure end-to-end Web API communications and role-based access to the system by Health Workers with unique logins and complex passwords,” the organisation said.

The portion of data relating to tests and contact tracing is sent to a database for which access is controlled by the National Department of Health.

McCarthy explained that this database receives laboratory results, including patient demographics and contact details from the NICD. It also gets the health status and contact information from patients and their contacts.

This database can then be accessed by designated district health contact tracing team members who have password-protected access to the system, on authority from their line manager.

This allows them to visualise the geographical location of cases and their nominated contacts, as well as data pertaining to their health status, clinical stage of illness and health risks.

“This allows the contact tracing team to manipulate this data to support operational requirements for manual contact tracing,” McCarthy said.

“So for example, if persons do not respond to the SMS sent to them, inviting engagement, the district health team can personally make a call or undertake a home visit,” she added.