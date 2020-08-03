The most popular programming languages in the world

C continues to be the most popular programming language in the world, according to the Tiobe Index for August.

Java, which held the top position this time last year, sits comfortably in second, while Python rounds out the top three.

The most notable change compared to the same period last year is the ranking of R, which has moved from 20th to 8th over the past 12 months.

The language that made way for R in the top 10 is Objective-C, which dropped from 9th to 19th over the past year.

SQL, which had dropped out of the top 10 recently, has now returned at the expense of Swift, which drops to 12th.

“Also worth noting is Groovy’s re-entrance in the TIOBE index top 20 at the expense of Scratch and the fact that Hack entered the top 50 at position #44,” said Tiobe Software CEO Paul Jansen.

PYPL rankings

Python remains the dominant programming language in the PYPL rankings with a market share of 31.59%.

Java is the second most popular language in the list, although it has suffered a 2.7% decrease in market share compared with the same period last year.

Javascript rounds out the top three, and has seen no change to its market share year-on-year.

August 2020 rankings

The top 10 programming languages for August 2020, according to the Tiobe Index and PYPL rankings, are detailed below.