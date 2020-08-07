New features coming to WhatsApp for iPhone

The latest updates for WhatsApp Messenger submitted through Apple’s TestFlight beta programme reveal that a number of new features are under development for the iOS version of the application.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, these features include localisation updates, security notification improvements, a new “multi-wallpapers” feature, general bug fixes, and more.

The first new feature is the app’s updated security notifications, which include updates to localisations about end-to-end encryption for status updates as well as more detail regarding end-to-end encryption, shown in the application’s security menu.

A new privacy policy has also been added to the application for Brazilian users, with changes to this document reportedly focusing on the legal issues around mobile payments.

The highlight of the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS is “multi-wallpapers”, which allows users to choose different wallpaper for different chats.

Users will also be able to choose a different wallpaper when they switch the system theme to dark mode and adjust the brightness of their chosen wallpaper.

It is important to note that these features are currently only available through the Apple TestFlight beta programme, and it is unclear when they will roll out to the public version of WhatsApp for iOS.

Cracking down on fake viral messages

Widely-circulated fake news has always been a problem on WhatsApp, but the advent of COVID-19 has encouraged all major communication platforms to put checks in places against false viral messages.

WhatsApp has implemented a new tool which allows its users to check the validity of messages that have been forwarded many times on the platform.

These messages will appear with a magnifying glass icon next to their chat bubble, and tapping this icon will open the user’s browser and execute a search on the topic.

This search will uncover news results and other information about the message in question.

WhatsApp has stressed that the feature, which it calls “Search the Web”, will never allow it to see your messages and cited user privacy as the reason for this.

The feature is currently rolling out to selected countries, but it is unclear when it will be made available in South Africa.

