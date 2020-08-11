Big changes coming to copy-and-paste on Windows 10

The latest Windows 10 build, build 20185, includes changes to the copy-and-paste clipboard interface on Windows 10, Windows Latest reports.

Users will be able to access this new interface in the same way they can access their current clipboard – by pressing the Windows key and V.

From here, users will be able to insert the content of their clipboard into documents, messages, and emails. They will now also be able to insert emojis, GIFs, symbol emojis, and kaomoji from this interface.

The panel will also include improvements to the clipboard history feature.

As it stands, this feature allows users to see their 25 most recent entries in their clipboard, and the oldest entries are replaced as newer ones are added to the clipboard.

It is unclear if this limit will be increased, but the new version of the clipboard history feature allows users to access not only their copied text but also images and HTML content.

This clipboard history feature can also be synced to work across your various devices.

This can be done from the settings menu by navigating to system settings and enabling it under the “Sync across devices” tab.

For those who do not wish for their history to be accessible, the clipboard history feature can be disabled, or your history can be deleted – also from the settings menu.

The new clipboard features are expected to arrive in the next Windows feature update – although it is unclear when this update will happen.

Other features coming to Windows 10

Windows Latest also highlighted rumours that the Windows Updates feature is going to be improved to provide users with a faster experience.

This would result in some updates being installed instantly on the operating system.

The operating system is also expected to receive the same new Action Centre which is set to be implemented on Windows 10X.

However, it is currently unclear if and when these new features will arrive on Windows 10.

Now read: How botnets are created and how they are shut down