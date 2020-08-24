New WhatsApp feature will help clean up your smartphone

WhatsApp is working a new tool which will allow users to manage and clean up their smartphone storage, potentially improving the performance of their device.

This is according to a report by WABetaInfo which referenced data in the latest version of the WhatsApp beta for Android.

The report stated that WhatsApp’s Storage Usage feature will include a number of tools to help organise the media you have received via the application.

The menu consists of three sections, each of which is detailed below:

A storage bar which shows how much storage space is used up by WhatsApp and all the media you have saved to your smartphone.

A section which allows users to review their shared files, delete unnecessary media, and free up files. This includes the ability to find and sort forwarded and large files.

A list of WhatsApp chats with along with their respective storage space usage figures. Media within specific chats can be searched through this interface.

WABetaInfo said that this functionality is not yet available and will be subject to change before it is implemented for the public version of WhatsApp for Android.

Group call ringtones and UI changes

In addition to this new storage space feature, WhatsApp is also working on a number of other changes for the Android version of its messaging app.

These include a new ringtone for group calls, a new sticker animation, and the general overhaul of its calling UI.

WhatsApp will play a new ringtone when the user receives a group call, which will allow them to differentiate between group and individual WhatsApp calls without checking their device.

This version of the app also includes a change to its animated stickers, introducing a new animation that will loop at most eight times. Longer sticker animations will loop fewer times, WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp has also made a change to its calling UI, moving all the buttons in the interface to the bottom of the screen.

These features are currently available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is unclear when they will roll out to the public version of the application.

An image of the new storage space interface is shown below, courtesy of WABetaInfo.

