New WhatsApp features coming to Android

WhatsApp has added a number of new features to the beta version of its Android messaging app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new Catalogue shortcut and call button for business chats, as well as WhatsApp Doodles for chat wallpapers.

The Catalogue shortcut is a quick shortcut within business chats that allows customers to easily access a business’s products via a dedicated icon.

WhatsApp is also working on a new Call button for business chats which combined the voice and video call shortcuts previously available from the chat screen.

When this button is tapped, it will allow the user to choose between voice and video calls.

WABetaInfo speculated that this functionality could roll out to consumer chats once implemented in the future.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature named Add WhatsApp Doodles, which allows you to customise chat wallpapers with faded sticker outlines.

This functionality will be available as a toggle under the Wallpaper settings menu.

“Scary Messages”

WABetaInfo recently reported on a number of dangerous messages circulating on WhatsApp which will cause your application to freeze or crash when they are displayed.

These messages, which WABetaInfo has called “scary messages,” comprise a variety of weird characters which seemingly make no sense.

They cause WhatsApp to either interpret the message incorrectly or leave it unable to render the message completely.

This results in an infinite crash which can only be fixed by reinstalling the application.

WABetaInfo suggests that you set your group privacy settings to “My Contacts” so that unknown contacts can’t add you to groups with these crash codes.