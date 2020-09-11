New details on Apple One subscription service leaked

Code found within the latest release of the Apple Music app for Android contains references to “Apple One” – which is evidently a subscription service that bundles several Apple services into a single package.

The following strings were found within the app’s codebase:

Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions. You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

Another piece of code refers to a “Subscription Bundle” which makes it even more clear that Apple One will package several Apple subscriptions into a single billing structure.

However, none of the code references gave insight into how much Apple plans to charge for this service.

This follows a report by Bloomberg regarding Apple One which explained that the company is preparing a variety of bundles that would allow customers to pay a lower monthly price by paying for several services at once.

“The bundles are designed to encourage customers to subscribe to more Apple services, which will generate more recurring revenue,” said Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, there will be several tiers of Apple One packages which will offer different bundle sizes to customers.

The basic package will reportedly include Apple Music and Apple TV+, while a tier higher will also include Apple’s Arcade gaming service.

The third tier will also include Apple News+, while the priciest bundle includes additional iCloud storage.

Apple wants to follow in the footsteps of Amazon’s successful Prime subscription, which includes free shipping, video streaming, and a number of other services for a single monthly fee.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is developing a new subscription for virtual fitness classes that will be used through an app.

This app will reportedly be available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and will reportedly be offered in a more expensive bundle with the rest of Apple’s services through Apple One.