WhatsApp working on new fingerprint security feature

WhatsApp has released a beta update for the Android version of its messaging up that shows it is working on a number of new features.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android includes a fingerprint security verification feature and a number of bug fixes.

WhatsApp is experimenting with a security feature that will allow users to verify their identity for WhatsApp Web using the fingerprint sensor on their smartphone.

This functionality allows users to create a new WhatsApp Web session and confirm that it is them logging into the platform through the WhatsApp mobile app.

According to the report, this feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android also includes various bug fixes, including an update to resolve issues with recently used emojis.

In previous updates, WhatsApp cleared the user’s recently used emojis whenever they updated WhatsApp. This has now been fixed in the latest beta update for Android.

Issues in beta update

WABetaInfo also noted that aside from the recently used emoji issue, the previous beta update for WhatsApp on Android contained a lot of problems.

These included the app occasionally crashing when users tried to open the Storage Usage menu and kicking users out of groups without being prompted.

When users are kicked from a group in this manner, they are able to rejoin via a group invite link or being added by a contact.

The beta update also had a problem with status updates where the correct background did not show in certain cases.

These bugs are being addressed by regular patches to the beta version of the WhatsApp application.

Now read: Apple relaxes App Store rules following pressure from developers