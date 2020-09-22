WhatsApp will let you send expiring photos and videos

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Expiring Media, which will let users send photos and videos that disappear after a certain period.

This is according to a report by WABetaInfo, which found information related to the new feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

Once an expiring image, video, or GIF is sent, it will disappear from the recipient’s phone once they leave the chat.

To send expiring media once this feature is available, users will need to tap the new button when sending media via a chat.

There is no timer to set, as the image will completely disappear after it is viewed.

In its current iteration, there is no message stating that the media has disappeared but there is an icon shown on the message before it is viewed to let the recipient know it will expire after viewing.

WABetaInfo found there was no screenshot detection for expiring media, although this may change as development of the feature continues.

Other new features

WhatsApp is working on various new tools for the Android version of its messaging app, including a new fingerprint security feature that will improve security for WhatsApp Web sessions.

This functionality allows users to create a new WhatsApp Web session and confirm that it is them logging into the platform through the WhatsApp mobile app.

Another new feature being developed is WhatsApp’s “Vacation Mode” tool, which allows users to ignore archived chats within the application.

Currently, chats which are archived by users are automatically unarchived again when a new message is received.

This new functionality means these chats will not be automatically unarchived when new messages arrive.

Once it is launched, this option will be available under a separate Notifications tab within the Archived Chats menu.

