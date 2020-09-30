New WhatsApp feature helps you free up space on your phone

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android introduces a new tool for managing sent and received media, allowing you to save space by easily finding and deleting large files.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the 2.20.201.9 beta version of the messaging app brings this functionality in addition to general bug fixes and improvements.

The storage usage interface has been completely overhauled to give a better breakdown of the space which WhatsApp media takes up on your device.

Changes include an overall storage bar which outlines how much of your smartphone’s capacity is filled by WhatsApp media and external data.

Below this, there is now a section which allows you to easily review the file size of the media you have received.

The files in this list can be sorted according to size and date received.

You are also able to see which chats contain media that takes up the most space on your smartphone and search specific chats for certain files.

WABetaInfo said that this feature is currently rolling out to beta testers running Android.

Expiring photos and videos

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature called Expiring Media, which was revealed in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android that was rolled out earlier this month.

This will let users send photos and videos that disappear after a certain period, and once an expiring image, video, or GIF is sent, it will disappear from the recipient’s phone once they leave the chat.

To send expiring media once this feature is available, users will need to tap the new button when sending media via a chat.

There is no timer to set, as the image will completely disappear after it is viewed.

In its current iteration, there is no message stating that the media has disappeared but there is an icon shown on the message before it is viewed to let the recipient know it will expire after viewing.

