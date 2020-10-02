iPhone owners must factory reset their phones to fix iOS 14 battery problems

iOS 14 users have reported major battery issues – and Apple recommends executing a factory reset to solve this.

Users have complained since the launch of Apple’s latest operating system that their battery is draining faster than should be the case.

Apple has now published a support guide which details a number of problems that users have reported on iOS 14.

These include:

Missing health data

Missing health routes

Broken fitness apps

Increased battery drain

Apple said that to fix the battery drain issue, you should unpair your iPhone from any other devices, back up your devices to iCloud, and then perform a factory reset on both devices.

This is how to do this:

Unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone using the Watch app.

Go to iCloud settings and ensure the Health app is set to be backed up.

Select iCloud Backup and choose Back Up now. If this is not successful, you may need to make more space on iCloud or on your phone’s storage.

Navigate in iOS 14 to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings.

Turn your smartphone back on and choose to restore from your iCloud Backup.

While Apple said this would help to fix the battery drain issue, it did not make it clear if this would also help with the health and fitness issues.

iOS issues

The aforementioned issues are not the only problems iOS users have faced since upgrading to Apple’s latest smartphone operating system.

Various reports show that many devices are suffering from Wi-Fi issues which result in them constantly disconnecting from their connections.

This results in the user reverting to data usage, which has the potential to cost users significant money.

Additionally, while iOS 14 users were excited that they could finally set third-party mail and browser apps as default, a bug resulted in some users being reverted to using Apple’s default apps – Mail and Safari – after resetting their smartphones.

However, both of these issues have reportedly been fixed in iOS 14.0.1, which is now available.