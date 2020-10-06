G Suite renamed to Google Workspace

Google has announced a rebranding and redesign of its set of office apps formerly known as G Suite.

Google Workspace will encompass Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar, and a variety of new features are being implemented to make these apps integrate with each other more smoothly.

“Whether you’re returning to the office, working from home, on the frontlines with your mobile device, or connecting with customers, Google Workspace is the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate,” said Google on its blog.

One new feature that will be coming to Google Workspace is the ability to dynamically create and collaborate on a document while hosting guests in a Chat room.

“This makes it easy to share content and directly work together with those outside your organization, and ensure that everyone has access and visibility to the same information,” said Google.

Google also said that it will be rolling out Meet picture-in-picture to Docs, Sheets, and Slides in the coming months – allowing users to see each other in a video call while collaborating on a document.

Efficiency tools

Google announced additional efficiency measures that will make it easier for users to get their work done quickly.

This includes a new feature in Docs, Sheets, and Slides which allows users to preview a linked file without having to open it in a new tab.

Additionally, when someone is mentioned with an “@” tag in a document, a smart chip will show their contact details – including for users outside your organisation.

This smart chip will also provide context about the user, and even suggest actions such as adding the person to your Contacts list or sending them an email, chat, or video.

Google said that the new Workspace experience is immediately available to all paying customers, and it will be coming to free users in the coming months.