New WhatsApp features coming to Android

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for its messaging app on Android, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The latest update, which is available through the Google Play Beta Programme, includes a new support feature that is accessible from inside the application.

Previously, customers were required to send an email to WhatsApp’s support centre to report a bug or resolve a problem with their messaging app.

However, Android WhatsApp users will soon be able to contact the company’s support team from within the application itself.

This in-app support tool is available from the Contact Us menu in the application and will allow you to send a message to the support team.

Users can also choose to include their device information to provide support staff with a better context for their problem.

Text messages, media, and status updates are not included in the logs sent to WhatsApp support staff.

WABetaInfo noted that the in-app support feature is currently under development and is not yet available to the public.

Other upcoming features

WhatsApp is working on a number of other new features that are set to roll out in the near future.

These include disappearing messages, which allow you to send media and text messages that expire once opened, and “vacation mode”, which allows you to turn off notifications for archived chats.

New storage tools are also expected to roll out for the applications soon, as well as the ability to verify your identity for WhatsApp Web using fingerprint authentication on your smartphone.

In addition to these features, Facebook is making progress towards its reported goal of merging Facebook Messengerr, Instagram, and WhatsApp chats into a single unified platform.

It has already integrated Instagram and Facebook Messenger, allowing users to communicate seamlessly between these apps.

It is unclear when and if the full integration of WhatsApp messages with Facebook Messenger will occur, as Facebook has not confirmed this plan.

Now read: Government to crack down on Netflix and YouTube in South Africa