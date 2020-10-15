Beware – Windows 10 update causes Blue Screen of Death

A September update for Windows 10 is causing users to suffer the Blue Screen of Death, reports Windows Latest.

Users have claimed this happens when Windows discovers an offline folder feature or a domain profile on the user’s network.

The September update was published in an attempt to fix some bugs in the May 2020 Windows Update – Windows 10 version 2,004 – but it has instead brought several new issues into play.

“After upgrading to Windows 10 2004, we encounter many workstations with BUG CHECKS caused by mrxsmb20.sys while logging in to a domain network. To fix this issue, we must log in to the network with no network attached to the devices,” said one user on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub.

“This issue did not occur on Windows 10 version 1903.”

Microsoft has confirmed that it is cognizant of the reports and is working to fix this issue.

Login issues

Users have also reported that they are being logged out of their websites whenever they restart their computer.

This affects apps such as Google Chrome, Edge, and OneDrive, and results in users having to re-enter their credentials whenever they restart their PC.

The bug was first reported back in May 2020, and reports of the issue have increased in the past few weeks following the September update.

However, Microsoft has confirmed it is aware of the reports and is looking into the problem – with one user claiming Microsoft said it can reproduce the issue.

Microsoft security patch

Microsoft also recently rolled out its monthly Patch Tuesday update, fixing 87 vulnerabilities across a number of Microsoft products.

The most dangerous of these – which received a 9.8/10 severity rating – is a remote code execution vulnerability within the Windows TCP/IP stack.

“An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could gain the ability to execute code on the target server or client,” said Microsoft.

If users do not wish to install the latest Patch Tuesday update, a workaround exists in the form of disabling ICMPv6 RDNSS support.