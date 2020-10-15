Windows 10 now warns users of annoying startup apps

Microsoft has added a new feature to Windows 10 which will warn users if a newly-installed app will run at startup, according to a report from Softpedia News.

The functionality has only been included in the latest Windows 10 preview build for Insiders but could come to public versions of the OS at a later stage.

These users will now receive a toast notification on their desktop which informs them when a new app or program has been registered to run when the OS boots up.

“[App name] is now configured to run when you log in. To change this later, go to Settings, Apps, Startup,” the notification states.

Clicking the notification will direct the user to the startup settings page, where they can remove the app from the list of automatically booted programs.

Microsoft Software Engineer Jen Gentleman noted that the capability is still in its early days and will therefore be limited to certain apps.

“At this time it’s specific to apps that get listed in Settings > Apps > Startup apps. Doesn’t currently cover RunOnce, Service, or ScheduledTask,” she explained.

Below is an example of what the notification would look like if Microsoft Teams was set to run at startup after installation.

New critical security update available

Microsoft this week released its latest “Patch Tuesday” update which has fixed 87 vulnerabilities across a variety of Microsoft products.

The most dangerous bug that was patched this month is CVE-2020-16898, which is a remote code execution vulnerability within the Windows TCP/IP stack.

“A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows TCP/IP stack improperly handles ICMPv6 Router Advertisement packets,” said Microsoft.

“An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could gain the ability to execute code on the target server or client.”

The patch has received a 9.8/10 severity rating, and it is therefore recommended that users implement the patch to fix this problem – although users can also use workarounds such as disabling ICMPv6 RDNSS support.

The full list of security updates can be viewed by clicking here.

