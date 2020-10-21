Adobe Photoshop can now detect fake images

Adobe has launched a new attribution tool for its Photoshop image editing software which will help users determine whether an image has been digitally manipulated.

The preview version of this attribution tool is accessible from Adobe Creative Cloud and will be available to select customers in pre-release within Photoshop and Behance in the coming weeks.

“The tool is built using an early version of the open standard that will provide a secure layer of tamper-evident attribution data to photos, including the author’s name, location and edit history,” Adobe said.

“This will help consumers better understand the content they view online and give them greater confidence to evaluate its authenticity.”

This technology forms part of the Content Authenticity Initiative, which the company has developed alongside The New York Times, Twitter, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and other partners.

In addition to helping users verify the authenticity of images, the attribution tool is also important for crediting the creators of digital works, Adobe said.

“We believe attribution will create a virtuous cycle,” it said.

“The more creators distribute content with proper attribution, the more consumers will expect and use that information to make judgement calls, thus minimizing the influence of bad actors and deceptive content.”

The video below provides more information on Adobe’s prototype content authenticity tool.

