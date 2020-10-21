This free programming course will net you a starting salary of R240,000

WeThinkCode will be offering 300 fully-sponsored learnerships for its NQF-5 programming course in 2021.

Applications are now open for the two-year full-time programme, which is held at WeThinkCode’s Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses.

“Each year WeThinkCode receives over 50,000 applications from young South Africans looking for a start in the growing technology sector, which is crying out for digital skills, particularly in the area of programming and software development,” the company said.

The course is certified by the ICT Seta and trains its graduates to be full-stack developers equipped with the ability to build software solutions within any enterprise.

“We’re looking for students with both talent potential and drive to succeed,” said WeThinkCode CEO Nyari Samushonga.

“Our course has been structured to meet the needs of South Africa’s corporate environment while bringing the best out of our selected candidates.”

“We draw on the expertise of some of the world’s leading technologists in the design of our courses. Mentoring and individual tuition are built into the course as well, to ensure that we bring out the best in each one of our students,” Samushonga said.

Average starting salary

WeThinkCode said it has a 98% rate of employment among its programming graduates, at average starting salaries of R240,000.

“WeThinkCode has successfully placed over 300 graduates in high-paying jobs since we started four years ago. Each year our Academy is improving its selection processes and teaching methods to ensure that everyone entering the course has an excellent chance of completing it,” Samushonga said.

“South Africa has a vast pool of untapped talent with the aptitude to be trained in technology, which given the right training and input, have proven to become excellent coders and programmers. Some of these have come from the most surprising quarters,” WeThinkCode said.

It added that there are other economic and social drivers that make this course important.

“The shortage of tech skills has been aggravated by the accelerated demand across the spectrum for digital transformation and accompanying skills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This is a perfect opportunity for smart, ambitious young people to rethink their careers in terms of technology,” Samushonga stated.

How to apply

The course is open to anyone between the ages of 17 and 35, with no specific requirement for a background in technology.

“We have former chefs and musicians, for example, on the course,” Samushonga noted.

Interested applicants must apply online at this link, where their logic and problem-solving abilities are tested.

Following this, they must attend an open day to learn more about the programme and complete a critical thinking test.

They are then required to attend a rigorous bootcamp before being selected and enrolled in the two-year programme.