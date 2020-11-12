WhatsApp rolls out disappearing messages

WhatsApp has begun rolling out its new disappearing messages feature in the latest update for the beta version of its Android messaging app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature has begun rolling out but it may be a while before users are able to access it.

The rollout is reportedly quite slow, and it is important to note that the functionality is still in beta and may elicit some minor bugs.

Once the functionality becomes available, disappearing messages can be enabled via the following steps:

Open Contact Info or Group Info (if you are a group admin)

Select the Disappearing messages setting

Switch the setting from “Off” to “On”

Once enabled, an expiration icon will appear on the selected chat to indicate disappearing messages are active

The report said the process to receive disappearing messages is totally random as WhatsApp is initially starting to enable it for a few users before extending it to others.

It added that iOS users should start to receive the disappearing messages feature when the next iOS beta update launches.

How it works

WhatsApp recently detailed how its disappearing messages feature would work, stating that it was currently under development.

When disappearing messages is enabled, WhatsApp users will be able to send messages that disappear after seven days.

These disappearing messages will not affect any messages sent or received within the chat previously, and in individual chats, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off.

In group chats, only group admins may change this setting.

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

WhatsApp cautioned that it is possible for somebody to forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message before it expires, as well as copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears.