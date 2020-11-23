Apple says Windows 10 can run on its new Macs

Apple has stated that it is possible for Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating to run on its new M1-powered Mac computers.

Speaking in an interview with Ars Technica, Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said that it is up to Microsoft if they want to bring their operating system to its new platform.

“We have the core technologies for them to do that, to run their ARM version of Windows, which in turn, of course, supports x86 user-mode applications,” he said.

“But that’s a decision Microsoft has to make, to bring to license that technology for users to run on these Macs. But the Macs are certainly very capable of it.”

Microsoft’s ARM version of Windows 10 runs on a limited number of devices at the moment and supports the ability to run x86 applications as well as those designed for ARM architecture.

Flagship notebooks which run Windows 10 ARM include the Microsoft Surface Pro X and the Lenovo Yoga 5G.

As Apple’s M1 chipset runs on the same ARM architecture used in these laptops and smartphones around the world, it is possible the Microsoft could port Windows 10 ARM to Mac and MacBook devices.

Apple M1 chip

Apple launched the first MacBook laptops powered by its M1 chipset earlier this month, offering greatly improved power efficiency and performance across selected applications.

This chipset features unified memory architecture, which unifies high-bandwidth low latency memory into a single package, and it is the first computer chip built using a 5nm manufacturing process.

Apple said the M1 chipset offers the world’s best CPU performance per watt, outpacing all of its rivals in power efficiency.

The system-on-chip also sports a graphics processing chip with eight physical cores that combine to deliver 2.6 teraflops of performance.

This results in the M1 having the world’s fastest integrated graphics in the personal computer category.

Apple said that M1 is just the first iteration in a new chip lineup which all of its Mac devices will adopt in future, adding that it is working with developers to launch universal versions of their application that run on the old x86 Intel chips and the new ARM M1 chipset.

