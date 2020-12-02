Apple reveals its best apps and games of 2020

Apple has announced the App Store’s best apps and games of 2020.

The company recognised 15 apps and games that it said were essential for making life easier over the past year.

It said these applications were notable for their high quality, creative design, usability, and their use of innovative technology.

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Apple Fellow Phil Schiller.

“Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation.”

“From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us,” Schiller said.

Winners

The iPhone App of the Year was won by Wakeout!, an accessible exercise app aimed at home offices and classrooms.

Video conferencing platform Zoom won the iPad App of the Year award, and the Mac App of the Year award was won by Fantastical, a productivity application which aids in the creation of daily routines.

Streaming service Disney+ won App of the Year for the Apple TV, and Endel won the App of the Year award for the Apple Watch.

The Mac Game of the Year was Disco Elysium, developed by ZA/UM, and the iPad Game of the Year was Legends of Runeterra from Riot Games.

Below is the full list of winners of Apple’s best apps and games for 2020.

Apps

iPhone App of the Year – Wakeout!

iPad App of the Year – Zoom

Mac App of the Year – Fantastical

Apple TV App of the Year – Disney+

Apple Watch App of the Year – Endel

Games

iPhone Game of the Year – Genshin Impact

iPad Game of the Year – Legends of Runeterra

Mac Game of the Year – Disco Elysium

Apple TV Game of the Year – Dandara Trials of Fear

Apple Arcade Game of the Year – Sneaky Sasquatch