Huawei Pay now available to download in South Africa

Huawei has launched its mobile payment service – Huawei Pay – in South Africa.

The app allows Huawei smartphone owners to transact without using a physical card or cash.

The Huawei Wallet app, which enables Huawei Pay, is available on the Huawei AppGallery and can be used to buy a variety of products across South Africa’s top retailers.

Huawei Pay was built in partnership with Zapper and uses the Huawei Wallet app to store funds.

Money can be deposited into your Huawei Wallet using a debit card from any of South Africa’s major banks.

Users then make payments using a Zapper QR code, meaning you don’t need to carry around your credit or debit card.

Huawei Pay is completely secure as it does not use your bank card number and does not store your banking information on your device or on Huawei’s servers.

It also does not share your details with merchants – everything works through your Huawei Wallet, which is completely detached from your bank account.

“We are proud to launch Huawei Pay in South Africa in partnership with Zapper,” said Huawei Consumer Business Group VP for Southern Africa Likun Zhao.

“It’s a simple and convenient payment solution that we know will make the lives of South African consumers easier.”

Zapper CEO Brett White added that Huawei is a favourite among smartphone owners in South Africa.

“Equipping them with access to Zapper’s scan-to-pay platform will empower them to make fast, safe payments across the country,” said White.

“We are in the business of facilitating transactions and by putting the Zapper solution in the hands of millions of South African consumers, many more merchants can now confidently offer cashless transactions.”

Huawei Pay is available to all users who own a Huawei smartphone which runs HMS and has access to the Huawei AppGallery.