What’s Next – In conversation with Johannes Kanis

Johannes Kanis is one of the most experienced cloud experts in the country, currently working as the Cloud and Enterprise Business Group Lead at Microsoft South Africa.

At Microsoft, Kanis is responsible for the strategic planning, execution, and growth of the intelligent cloud platform business.

With nearly two decades of experience at tech giant Microsoft, Kanis is well-positioned to understand and deliver on the customer’s digital transformation journey, and leverage partner solutions in to unlock the potential and power of the cloud.

Kanis has also worked as the General Manager for Partnerships at MTN Business and was part of the leadership team accountable for all areas of the enterprise partner business.

Kanis is an advocate for the impact technology can have on businesses and, in particular, cloud computing and the role that AI will play in driving organisations forward.

In this interview, Kanis explores how the explosion of data in the last few years is creating new challenges, but also immense opportunities to unlock new business value.

Kanis also shares some details of the Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, a limitless analytics service that significantly reduces project development time for business intelligence and machine learning projects, leading to rapid data-driven decision making and overall operational efficiencies.

