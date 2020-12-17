What’s Next – In conversation with Peter Reid

Peter Reid has an avid interest and passion for Artificial Intelligence and is currently the Head of AI at Mint Group, a leading global systems integrator.

Since the inception of the AI division at Mint Group, Reid has led his team to deliver significant transformation to the public, healthcare and commercial industries in South Africa through the application of disruptive AI solution to address local challenges.

Prior to joining Mint Group, Reid served as the CEO of Microsoft partner, Intervate, and he has experience in technology development, consultation, and architecture.

Reid has the drive to deliver true digitisation to customers through the application of advanced Machine Learning, Cognitive Computing, and Artificial Intelligence techniques.

Reid and his team have received global recognition from industry awards and publications for Mint AI.

In this What’s Next interview, Reid gives insight into the latest trends on Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing solutions and how this tech has been used to address the challenges brought by COVID-19.

Reid also shares some insight on how to empower the desk-less workforce with the digital tools and platforms they need to serve customers, share information, and improve productivity creates competitive advantage.

He continues to discuss why is it important to digitally transform this untapped market.

Reid also shares the advantage Mint has when it comes to these technologies and why they are the ideal partner.

The full interview with Peter Reid is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.