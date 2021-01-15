New Windows 10X Start menu leaked

The new Start menu screen that will be implemented on Windows 10X has been leaked.

WindowsCentral’s Zac Bowden posted a screenshot of the new Start menu to Twitter that revealed the overhauled new design.

The new Start Menu comprises a dark, translucent box with icons arranged in a grid across its entire area.

A search bar is located at the top of the menu and, most notably, the entire menu and the icons in the taskbar below it are centred for easier accessibility on Windows 10X devices.

Bowden did not provide any further information regarding the release date for the standalone Windows 10X operating system.

Windows 10X

Windows 10X is an operating system based on Windows 10 but designed for portable devices and unconventional form factors.

The OS is expected to launch at some point this year, and it will only be available as pre-loaded software on certain devices.

Among the devices supported by the operating system will be dual-screen 2-in-1 convertible laptops, as well as other single-screen hardware with unique designs.

Due to this support, Windows 10X supports more advanced touch controls than the standard version of Windows 10.

For example, long-pressing on a file will bring up a basic context menu with options to delete, cut, copy, share, rename, and view properties. Additionally, users can move files around by dragging and dropping them.

It is unclear whether these improved touch controls or the redesigned Start menu will make their way to the standard version of Windows 10 on PC.

Below is an image of the new Windows 10X Start menu.