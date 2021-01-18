Early version of Windows 10X leaked online

Many people have downloaded and are using an early version of Microsoft’s next operating system – Windows 10X – which has leaked online.

According to a report by Softpedia News, a version of the Windows 10X operating system is available from various resources around the web, although it is important to note that the security of these downloads cannot be verified.

The report also stated that Microsoft has finished development on the new operating system, with sources close to the matter saying that the software has been finalised.

Windows 10X has been designed for modern devices with unique form factors and applications, and it is expected to launch later this year.

The initial version of Windows 10X which will launch publicly will only support single-screen devices, although the OS is expected to roll out support for dual-screen devices in future.

Windows 10X features

The Windows 10X operating system is based on Windows 10 but will sport an overhauled designed and functionality aimed at improving the PC experience on lightweight devices.

It supports more advanced touch controls than the standard version of Windows 10, including the ability to move files around by dragging and dropping them.

Additionally, when using Windows 10X, long-pressing on a file will bring up a context menu with options to delete, cut, copy, share, rename, and view properties.

It was recently revealed that the operating system will also feature a redesigned Start Menu as well as changes to the taskbar.

The new Start Menu comprises a dark, translucent box with icons arranged in a grid across its entire area.

A search bar is located at the top of the menu and, most notably, the entire menu and the icons in the taskbar below it are centred for easier accessibility on Windows 10X devices.

Windows 10X with support for single-screen devices is set to launch later this year, with support for dual-screen devices and less conventional form factors expected to roll out a year later.

