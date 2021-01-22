Sage suffers major outage in South Africa

A major outage of Sage’s online-based software has left numerous South African users frustrated as they were unable to perform essential accounting duties over the past week.

The Sage Business Cloud Accounting platform, also called Sage One, is used by many businesses to generate invoices and statements, process accounts, and do VAT submissions, among other tasks.

However, the service has been down in South Africa since Sunday 17 January 2021, which has led to a flood of complaints on the Sage South Africa page of consumer sentiment aggregator Hellopeter.

“Sage management, do you realise businesses are losing huge amounts of income due to your incompetence?” one user said.

“As a business owner, with about 42 clients on my various Sage profiles, I look like the person who is incompetent. Surely an organisation of your size, carrying such vital information for your clients has a ‘plan B’,” the user added.

A second user described the situation as “unacceptable”.

“System down for six days now, no support offered at all,” the user stated.

Another pointed out that SARS’s January deadline for businesses to make VAT submissions was this coming Monday, and missing this would make them liable to pay penalties.

Upgrade caused unexpected problems

According to the Sage Status page, the issue occurred following an upgrade of its infrastructure aimed at improving performance.

“Unfortunately, there was an unexpected error when the system was brought back online,” the firm said.

“We have been working non-stop on a resolution in conjunction with our service provider and vendors, however, restoring the service is taking much longer than anticipated, and the system can only currently cope with limited volumes,” it added.

“We sincerely apologise to customers who are having challenges with Sage Accounting.”

Sage said that users would be automatically redirected to the My Workspace dashboard when they log in.

“If you are not able to get in immediately, please try again later. All teams are working to improve performance and restore full functionality,” Sage stated.

MyBroadband contacted Sage for comment but did not receive feedback by the time of publication.

