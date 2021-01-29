Telegram now lets you import your WhatsApp chats

Telegram has launched a new tool which allows WhatsApp users to transfer their chat history with individual contacts and groups to its own platform.

The migration feature comes as part of a major update which brings several other improvements to the online messaging app.

After updating to the latest version of Telegram, users on iOS can open the Contact Info or Group Info page in the WhatsApp app, tap “Export Chat”, and select Telegram in the Share menu.

Alternatively, they can export chats directly by swiping left on a chat and choosing “Export Chat”.

They can then choose the chat to which they want to move the history.

For Android users, migrating chats can be done as follows:

Open a WhatsApp chat.

Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

Select “More”.

Select Export Chat.

Choose Telegram in the Share menu.

Pick the chat to which you wish to move the history.

The messages will be imported into the current day on Telegram, but will also include their original timestamps.

All members of the chosen target chat on Telegram will see the migrated messages.

While videos and documents will also be moved, Telegram said that the messages and their media will not occupy extra storage.

“Older apps make you store all data on your device – but Telegram can take up virtually no space while letting you access all your messages, photos and videos anytime you need them,” the company said.

While this new feature will be welcomed by certain users looking to make the shift from WhatsApp to Telegram, there is no option to move chats en masse, which may deter others.

More features

The update also adds a wide range of other new features – including the ability to delete secret chats, groups you created, and call history on all sides.

In addition, voice chats have been improved to allow for adjusting the volume of individual participants in order to manage microphone levels.

Other new features include: