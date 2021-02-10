Microsoft Word to get full dark mode

Microsoft has announced an update for its dark mode option in Word to enable more extensive colour changes across the program.

The visual change is available in the latest version of the productivity suite for members of the Office Insider programme.

While users previously had access to limited dark modes that could change the colour of the toolbars and background to dark grey or black, the document canvas would remain white.

Ali Forelli, the Program Manager on the Word team working on Accessibility features, said that it has become increasingly important to reduce eye strain and accommodate light sensitivity as people log long hours in front of the screen.

“Therefore, we’ve extended the Black Office theme to now include your document canvas as well. This has been a long-requested feature from many of Office Insiders and we’re excited to make it happen,” Forelli stated.

With the setting turned on, the previous white page colour will now be dark grey or black, based on your chosen theme.

“Colours within your document will also be shifted to accommodate the new colour contrast,” Forelli added.

In addition, reds, blues, yellows, and other colours will be shifted slightly to mute the overall effect of the colour palette and look more visually pleasing with the new dark background, she added.

How it works

To turn on dark mode in the Word canvas, Office insiders with the latest update must navigate to File > Account > Office Theme and select “Black”.

From their main document view, they are then able to toggle between the black and white page background colour by selecting the “Switch Modes” option under the “View” tab.

Microsoft said it was important to note that the dark canvas did not convey how the user’s document would print, or the default view users on other systems would see when they open it.

Users who prefer to use the Office Black Theme without the darker page colour can go to File > Options > General and choose “Personalize your copy of Microsoft Office”.

They can then select the “Disable dark” checkbox to always keep the page colour white.

To join the Office Insider programme and try the feature out, users with an active Office 365 subscription can go to File > Account in any Office program and select the Office Insider tile.

