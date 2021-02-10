New WhatsApp features coming to iPhone and Android

WhatsApp is working on a number of new features for its messaging app on Android and iPhone.

This is according to reports by WABetaInfo which show that the company has begun rolling out changes in the beta version of its messaging app on both platforms.

One of these features is the option to mute videos, which the report stated is rolling out to WhatsApp beta users on Android.

The mute video functionality is available as a toggleable option in the user interface that is available when editing a video to send over WhatsApp.

In addition to allowing users to add emoji, text, and drawings to videos, this interface now includes a sound icon that can be used to switch video sound on or off.

Multi-device support changes

In the latest beta iOS version of its messaging app, WhatsApp has also begun testing improved functionality for its Linked Devices feature.

This feature allows users to sign into their WhatsApp account from another device simultaneously, syncing chats in real-time across devices.

This multi-device support is currently in testing an is not yet available, but WABetaInfo noted that WhatsApp has implemented the ability to log out from a WhatsApp account on a linked device.

The new Log out option lets you unlink your device from your main WhatsApp account and replaces the previous Delete account option,

This functionality is currently in beta and will be available in a future update.

WABetaInfo noted that there is currently no release date available for this feature on iOS or Android.