Discord could be crashing your PC games

If you are experiencing unexpected crashes or failure for games to launch, the problem may be with an out-of-date version of Discord.

Microsoft has warned that a number of video games running on its Windows 10 operating system are prone to crashes and other errors caused by a bug in Discord.

This issue is related to the Discord overlay feature, Microsoft said, and affects certain Windows 10 titles that use Direct3D 12.

“Microsoft and Discord have found incompatibility issues with some games using Direct3D 12 when the in-game overlay feature of Discord is enabled,” Microsoft said.

“When attempting to open affected games you might receive an error, or the game might close silently.”

There are a number of ways to resolve this issue.

Fixing the problem

Discord has released an update for its application which removes this problem, and Microsoft said no Windows update is required to fix the bug.

“To verify you are on the latest version, right-click on the Discord icon in the notification area and select ‘Check for updates…’,” Microsoft said.

“If there are updates to install, it should install automatically but you might need to select the arrow icon in the upper right corner of the app to install the updated version.”

Prior to the update being released, users would have to turn off the in-game overlay in the settings menu within the Discord app to prevent these types of crashes.

This was effective in stopping the crashes, but it is no longer necessary provided you update your Discord app.

