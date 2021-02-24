Microsoft Word to get text predictions

Microsoft will add AI-powered text predictions to its Word desktop application in March 2021, according to a report by The Verge.

This feature was available in a beta stage last year and will now be offered through Microsoft Editor to all users of Microsoft Word.

The predictive text feature aims to reduce spelling and grammar errors by adapting to the user’s writing style over time.

Once enabled, Microsoft Word will begin offering predictions in greyed-out text ahead of your cursor.

Pressing the Tab key will accept a prediction and move the cursor to the end of the offered word, and pressing the Escape key will reject the prediction.

This predictive text feature is already available for English users of Microsoft Word who have signed up through the Windows Beta channel.

It is also available on the web version of Microsoft 365, as well as the web version of Outlook for users in North America.

“We typically release features over some time to ensure that things are working smoothly,” Microsoft states on its Insider blog.

The company added that it may remove the feature or parts of it to improve them before public launch.

“Sometimes we remove elements to further improve them based on your feedback.”

“Though this is rare, we also reserve the option to pull a feature entirely out of the product, even if you, as Insiders, have had the opportunity to try them,” Microsoft said.

Privacy

Microsoft has assured users that there are no privacy concerns related to the predictive text feature in Microsoft Word and Outlook.

It states that the content of your document never leaves your system and is not stored on its servers unless volunteered.

“Text predictions use a machine learning model to make suggestions based on the text you have typed in the current document or email,” Microsoft states.

“The content is not stored or seen by any human unless donated as part of the feedback mechanism.”

The image below shows how the text predictions in Microsoft Word will work.

Now read: Tesla shares sink after big Bitcoin drop