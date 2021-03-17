Dropbox now lets users store 50 passwords for free

Dropbox recently announced that it will make its password manager available for free starting in April.

This free-to-use option will allow users to store up to 50 passwords synced across three devices.

Dropbox passwords will autofill passwords when prompted, provide zero-knowledge encryption, and ensure that the passwords are only known to the user.

Like other password managers, it is available as a web browser extension, a mobile app for iOS and Android, and desktop apps for MacOS, Windows, and Linux.

Many would consider 50 passwords to be relatively few given the number of online accounts regular Internet users have.

This would indicate that Dropbox is purposefully steering users to sign up to its paid subscriptions.

Granted, it is a good way to get started with improved password security without having to pay $11.99 (R179) per month for a Plus account or $19.99 (R299) per month for a Professional account.

Timing is everything

The launch of Dropbox’s free password manager comes at the same time that popular choice LastPass placed a limit on free password syncing.

Previously, users could access LastPass on a variety of different devices for free.

Going forward, they will be forced to choose between a free plan for either mobile devices, or browsers on computers.

Current LastPass users will have to select their preferred device type during the next login.

If users opt to change their device type, they will have three opportunities to do so.

Users who wish to make use of the same LastPass plan on both mobile devices and computers will have to pay $3 (R45) per month for its Premium plan or $4 (R60) per month for the Families plan, which is available for up to six people.